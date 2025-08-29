Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch

Do You Wanna Partner trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty need jugaad to start craft beer start-up in Karan Johar series

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in December

RBI imposes Rs 4400000 fine on this bank due to non-compliance with...; not ICICI, SBI, BOB

SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight makes priority landing after facing mid-air emergency, here's what we know so far

'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

Ahmed al-Rahawi, Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital of Sanaa, Euronews reported, citing Yemeni and Israeli reports. The strikes also targeted top officials, including the Houthi defence minister, who is now feared dead, said the report.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 09:28 PM IST

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead
BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahmed al-Rahawi, Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital of Sanaa, Euronews reported, citing Yemeni and Israeli reports. The strikes also targeted top officials, including the Houthi defence minister, who is now feared dead, said the report. 

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it attacked the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen on Thursday, i.e., August 28, four days after a deadly round of bombings against the Iran-backed group. This came after Yemen directed missiles and drones towards Israel, expressing its support for Palestinians. 

The IDF confirmed after the strikes that it had targeted what it describes as the Huthi military sites, including the presidential palace, in retaliation against the attacks on Israel. According to authorities, at least 10 people were killed and 90 were injured in Sanaa in Israeli strikes. 

Defence Minister feared dead 

In addition, the Israeli officials said they believe that the strikes eliminated Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari. 

ALSO READ | Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore?
8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more
8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected s
'He will only play IPL...': Ex-India star reveals what's next for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma under Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar era
Ex-India star reveals what's next for Kohli, Rohit under Gambhir-Agarkar era
Can women visit temples on periods? Premanand Maharaj gives clear answer from Hindu scriptures, says 'you should not...'
Can women visit temples on periods? Premanand Maharaj gives clear answer from Hi
Asia Cup 2025: Why are Indian players flying separately to Dubai? A look at BCCI's new travel strategy
Asia Cup 2025: Why are Indian players flying separately to Dubai? A look at BCCI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE