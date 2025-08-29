BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

Ahmed al-Rahawi, Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital of Sanaa, Euronews reported, citing Yemeni and Israeli reports. The strikes also targeted top officials, including the Houthi defence minister, who is now feared dead, said the report.

Ahmed al-Rahawi, Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital of Sanaa, Euronews reported, citing Yemeni and Israeli reports. The strikes also targeted top officials, including the Houthi defence minister, who is now feared dead, said the report.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it attacked the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen on Thursday, i.e., August 28, four days after a deadly round of bombings against the Iran-backed group. This came after Yemen directed missiles and drones towards Israel, expressing its support for Palestinians.

The IDF confirmed after the strikes that it had targeted what it describes as the Huthi military sites, including the presidential palace, in retaliation against the attacks on Israel. According to authorities, at least 10 people were killed and 90 were injured in Sanaa in Israeli strikes.

Defence Minister feared dead

In addition, the Israeli officials said they believe that the strikes eliminated Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari.

ALSO READ | Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.