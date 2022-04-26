BREAKING: Explosion inside Karachi University in Pakistan, at least 4 feared dead

File Photo | Representational

An explosion inside the premises of Karachi University on Tuesday shook Pakistan. As per initial reports in Pakistan media, several casualties are feared in the incident which took place in Karachi, the country’s largest city.

Rescue operations are currently underway in what appears to be a car explosion. At least 4 people have died and several are injured, reported GeoTV citing rescue sources.

Two of the four people who lost their lives are said to be foreign nationals. The blast took place near the Confucius Institute inside the University, which is a China-funded educational centre.

As per reports which cite police sources, the blast occurred in a van which had around 7-8 people in it. It was initially reported that the cause of the explosion was a gas cylinder. But this has neither been confirmed nor denied by the Police, it was reported. The exact casualty toll of the incident is not confirmed as yet.

