BREAKING: Donald Trump's sharp warning to Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violations: 'If you don't behave...'

WORLD
US President Donald Trump has backed Israel amid reports of ceasefire violations by Hamas, saying, "If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated". The US President also emphasised that "nothing will jeopardise" the ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump said that Israel had a right to respond to the alleged violations by Hamas. "If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated," said Trump, adding ten ceasefire in Gaza will continue to be upheld. Trump's warning comes amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's orders to conduct "immediate, powerful" strikes on Gaza as Israel accused Hamas of violating the peace truce.
Following Netanyahu's orders, the Israeli troops struck an area close to Shifa hospital, the largest operational hospital in northern Gaza. The order came amid heightened tensions in the region as the US-brokered ceasefire hangs by a thread. After the ceasefire, Israel reported that Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, was firing on its forces in Southern Gaza. Meanwhile, another Israeli strike in Southern Gaza killed five people, reported news agency AFP. At least 30 people were killed in strikes targeting several parts of Gaza, said the news agency.
After the strikes, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli troops. "Israel will respond with great force," he said. The US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on October 10.