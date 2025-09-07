Donald Trump announces he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, says...

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., September 7, declared that he is ready to escalate sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., September 7, declared that he is ready to escalate sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Although Trump didn't elaborate on what the statement entailed, he said, "Yeah, I am", on being asked if he was ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, and "punish" Putin.

Stronger sanctions against Russia

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of more sanctions on Russia and its trading partners. Bessent claimed that the move can bring about an economic collapse, which may force Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the negotiating table for talks to end the war in Ukraine. In an interview with NBC on Sunday, the US official did not name any countries other than Russia, but India remains a key importer of oil from Moscow, which has already caused its ties with the States to sour.

In the NBC interview, Bessent said, "We are in a race now between how long the Ukrainian military holds up versus how long the Russian economy holds up. And if the US and the EU (European Union) can come in with more sanctions, more secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table."

He also urged European leaders to support the US in pressuring Russia.

Modi-Trump thaw?

The comments from Bessent come at a time when the US has already levied a hefty 50 percent tariff on India, half of which is for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. US President Donald Trump and his officials have repeatedly berated India for the trade, which New Delhi has defended, asserting its energy decisions are driven by national interests. However, there appears to be some thawing in strained ties after Trump praised PM Modi and called him a "friend" and a "great Prime Minister". PM Modi responded saying he "fully reciprocated" Trump's sentiments.

