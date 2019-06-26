Brazil Supreme Court rejects request to free ex-leader Lula

Headlines

IND vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's perspective on Shubman Gill's potential for a double century

AIADMK break ties with BJP-led NDA alliance, to lead separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet IAS Pramod Agrawal, IIT graduate, who once led Rs 1,78,000 crore govt company

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

BJP Mahila Morcha cadre welcomes PM Modi at Jaipur rally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's perspective on Shubman Gill's potential for a double century

Meet IAS Pramod Agrawal, IIT graduate, who once led Rs 1,78,000 crore govt company

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

Top-5: Leading run-scorers among active players in ODI World Cups

Top-5: Highest Individual Scores by Active Batsmen in World Crickets

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

Champaran Mutton director Ranjan Kumar shares how his film reached semifinals of Student Academy Awards 2023 | Exclusive

Jawan box office: SRK film crosses Rs 1000 crore; beats Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become highest grossing Hindi film in India

HomeWorld

World

Brazil Supreme Court rejects request to free ex-leader Lula

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to free leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison while they consider whether Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who was the convicting judge, was biased.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2019, 02:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to free leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison while they consider whether Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who was the convicting judge, was biased.

The court voted 3-2 to postpone debate on whether Moro had been impartial when he handed Lula his first conviction in 2017 and dismissed a petition to let Lula out of jail until then.Moro, the powerful judge behind the so-called Car Wash corruption probe before he was appointed to President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet in January, has been accused of conspiring with prosecutors to keep Lula out of the 2018 presidential race that he was favourite to win.

Moro has denied "any kind of ethical deviation" after The Intercept investigative website published leaked messages purportedly showing he improperly advised and guided investigators. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 5 IAS officers who dropped out of medical and cracked UPSC exams; know their success stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

Deeply concerned about allegations raised by PM Justin Trudeau against India: US

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE