Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Brazil: School shooter wore Nazi symbol, planned attack for two years

The 16-year-old attacker was a former student at the public school he attacked before opening fire at a private school and wore a Nazi symbol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

Brazil: School shooter wore Nazi symbol, planned attack for two years
Photo: Reuters

A former Brazilian student murdered three people and injured thirteen more with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver at two separate schools. He allegedly planned the assaults over the course of two years and wore a Nazi emblem on his vest.

Both the public elementary and middle school and the private high school where the shootings occurred were on the same street in the town of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo in southeast Brazil on Friday. A student and two educators were murdered.

Espirito Santo's governor, Renato Casagrande, claimed that four hours after the shooting, the police had apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old lad who had previously attended the public school. The suspect's identity was withheld by authorities.

The adolescent allegedly used the family vehicle to go between schools, with the licence plate covered up by a cloth, as reported by the authorities.

Marcio Celante, secretary of public safety in Espirito Santo, said that surveillance video proved the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest. The public school gunman was able to enter the teachers' lounge by breaching a lock.

According to Casagrande, the military police owned the semiautomatic weapon, and the former student's father, who also served in the military police, owned the revolver. The shooter is now being housed in a juvenile detention centre.

Attacks against schools in Brazil are very rare, however they have increased somewhat in frequency in recent years.

Also, READ: Scientists discover astonishing treasures from 150-year-old mystery shipwreck in China

On August 1, a former student in the city of Vitoria stormed his school armed with homemade bombs and knives, not far from where Friday's atrocities took place. Neither the instructors nor the pupils were hurt.

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, is an outspoken advocate for the right to bear arms. More than 40 laws have been passed in Brazil in the previous four years, according to experts, making it simpler for citizens to purchase and register firearms. A research released in September by the Sou da Paz Institute, a civil society organisation, found that Brazilians are purchasing more than a thousand weapons everyday.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.