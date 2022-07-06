Brazilian model soldier, trained sniper killed during combat against Russia

Screengrab from Thalito do Valle YouTube video

A Brazilian model Thalito do Valle joined the Ukrainian army and trained as a sniper to help fight against invading Russian forces. She lost her life-fighting in the Ukrainian army combat, suggest media reports.

The 39 years old model soldier joined just three weeks ago but is believed to be one of those who died in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, the north-eastern city that has been subjected to intense bombardment.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, the brave heart also participated in humanitarian missions and fought the Islamic State in Iraq. Thalita studied law before she became a model and actress.

Ex-Brazilian soldier Douglas Burigo, 40, was also killed in the missile strike.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city was hit by Russian missiles overnight, said Kharkiv governor, Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram. As per officials, Russian shelling killed at least seven people in Ukraine and wounded 25 more in the last 24 hours.

Fighting has raged in and around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region as Russian troops try to build on recent gains, while NATO presses ahead with Finland and Sweden's historic membership bids.

