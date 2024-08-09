Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

HomeWorld

World

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

A plane carrying 62 people crashed followed by a large plume of black smoke in a residential area of Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 12:05 AM IST

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A passenger plane with 62 people on board crashed in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the plane plunging down behind a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

Airline Voepass said the plane, which had taken off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, bound for Sao Paulo's main international airport, crashed in the town of Vinhedo, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.

The airline said it could not provide further information on what caused the plane, which had a PS-VPB registration, to crash.

The aircraft was listed by flight tracker FlightRadar24 as an ATR 72-500 turboprop. ATR is jointly owned by Airbus (AIR.PA), and Italian aerospace group Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

Speaking at an event, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked for a minute of silence for the victims of the crash, adding that all on board were presumed dead.
 
Sao Paulo's state fire brigade rushed seven crews to the scene of the accident, according to a post on social media.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

    DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

    Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

    Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

    DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

    DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

    Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

    Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

    Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

    Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

    After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

    Top electric cycles to buy in India

    Top electric cycles to buy in India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement