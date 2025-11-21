Brazil: Massive fire breaks out at COP30 summit venue in Belem, evacuation underway

In a major incident, fire broke out in Brazil's Belem, the venue for the COP30 summit, on late Thursday. Authorities flung into action and ordered evacuation from several areas of the site as panic spread wide among delegates who were seeking exits.

In a major incident, fire broke out in Brazil's Belem, the venue for the COP30 summit, on late Thursday. Authorities flung into action and ordered evacuation from several areas of the site as panic spread wide among delegates who were seeking exits. The fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

However, no report of any injury or casualty, as of now, has come but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot while fire tenders continue to stabilise the situation.

The fire broke out at 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall, making this an alarming and crucial incident. Brazil’s tourism minister told reporters at the venue that the fire was under taken control and no cases of injuries were seen.

The moment the fire alert was made, delegates, journalists and other people rushed for exit. Police immediately came into action and guarded the area to prevent anyone from entering. Sirens were blaring into the distance. Visuals on television showed high flames and smoke bellowing inside the venue, a conference center on the site of a former airport.