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Brazil's Lula prepares to hit back at US over new tariffs: What could happen next?

After the US imposed new tariffs on Brazil, Lula’s government has started exploring possible actions against Washington. Here's what Brazil could do next as trade tensions between the two nations surge.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 08:18 PM IST

Brazil's Lula prepares to hit back at US over new tariffs: What could happen next?
After the US imposed new tariffs recently, Brazil is now exploring retaliation options. (AI-Generated)
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The United States recently imposed fresh double-digit tariffs on Brazil, along with several other countries. Now, the Brazilian government has initiated a formal process to assess potential reciprocal measures against the US. Last month, the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on several Brazilian imports, followed by an additional 12.5 percent forced labour-related tariff.

As per a report by Brasil 247, the South American nation is now seeking diplomatic retaliatory actions under its Reciprocity Law, which will help Brazil respond to the US, which imposes trade, legal, or political restrictions affecting Brazilian interests.

Economic Reciprocity Law was unanimously approved by Congress and signed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2025.

What could Brazil do?

In a statement, the Brazilian government said that it had begun examining whether the measures adopted by the US fall within the scope of the reciprocity law or not. However, the Brazilian government has stressed that dialogue and negotiations would remain the preferred approach in dealing with the issue.

Amid the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations, Brazil said that it had previously engaged with the Office of the United States Trade Representative and submitted evidence contesting US allegations related to unfair trade practices.

Lula-led Brazilian government also maintained that the tariffs imposed by the US were unjustified and arbitrary and stated its intention to defend the country's interests through all appropriate channels. However, Brazil has indicated that any potential reciprocal action will be considered within the legal framework established by the Economic Reciprocity Law, while consultations with Washington are expected to provide a right path for negotiations and a possible solution to the issue.

(With inputs from ANI)

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