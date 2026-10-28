Brazil: Defeated candidate in presidential election flees to US, Trump offers visa

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has reportedly travelled to the United States despite a court order barring him from leaving Brazil, although Brazilian authorities say there is no formal record of his departure.

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, has reportedly left the country for the United States despite a court order restricting his international travel.

CNN and The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the 45-year-old arrived in the US. His exact destination has not been disclosed. The reports came two days after Flavio lost the presidential election to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He has refused to concede defeat and has challenged the election result.

Brazilian authorities have no departure record

The US State Department said Tuesday that it would issue visas to Flavio Bolsonaro and his family, but did not confirm whether he had travelled to the United States. A Brazilian police source told AFP that both his Brazilian and diplomatic passports had been cancelled.

“There is no formal record of Flavio Bolsonaro leaving the country,” the source said. However, Flavio has held Italian citizenship since 2023, according to an Italian parliamentary document seen by AFP.

His campaign manager Rogerio Marinho said he was surprised by the reports and did not know where the candidate was. “We still don't have any news about his whereabouts,” Marinho told reporters in Brasilia.

He said Flavio had sent him a message earlier in the day saying he would wait for some time before speaking with his team. “That was the only communication we had.”

Flavio faces investigations after election loss

Flavio is facing investigations over alleged corruption and money laundering. His defeat also means he is expected to lose parliamentary immunity. On Monday, he said a Supreme Court justice had ordered him to surrender his passports.

Flavio described the travel restriction as an attempt to intimidate him and denied that he had planned to leave Brazil. “I never had any intention of leaving the country,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

The reports of his departure have now raised questions over how he could have travelled despite the restrictions.

Lula calls reported departure ‘shameful’

Lula criticised Flavio over the reports that he had left Brazil. “A person who sneaks out of their country must have something to hide. The act of leaving Brazil is shameful,” Lula said in Brasilia during celebrations for his 81st birthday.

Flavio, meanwhile, has said he intends to lead the opposition against Lula's left-wing government. He won 48.2 percent of the vote, while Lula secured 51.8 percent. Flavio has rejected the result and said he would seek its annulment.

He cited the extension of polling hours because of transport problems as one of the reasons for challenging the election outcome. Both candidates had requested an extension, with bad weather also affecting parts of the country.

Trump backs Bolsonaro family

US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Jair Bolsonaro, described Brazil's election as “rigged” after Flavio's defeat. Flavio's brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a former lawmaker who is based in the US, also maintains close ties with the White House.

Eduardo had said on a US podcast last week that Flavio should leave Brazil if he lost the election because of the investigations against him.

Flavio had campaigned on freeing his father

Flavio's campaign had focused heavily on his father, Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest over allegations linked to an attempted coup following his defeat to Lula in 2022. Jair Bolsonaro never accepted that election defeat and left Brazil shortly before Lula's inauguration. He returned to the country three months later.

Flavio had campaigned on a promise to seek his father's release.

Brazil Supreme Court orders probe into campaign

Separately, Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to investigate alleged foreign funding of Flavio Bolsonaro's campaign and possible foreign interference, including alleged manipulation through social media.

Lula's campaign had accused Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, of “algorithmic manipulation”. Meta has denied taking steps to favour either candidate. The company had previously said that some of Lula's campaign advertisements were mistakenly deactivated because of technical problems.