Boxing-Filipinos stunned by Pacquiao defeat in Australia

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Will BTS' Jungkook become a Bulgari ambassador after BLACKPINK'S Lisa?

UP: CM Yogi holds ‘Janata Darbar’ at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur

“Not surprising at all…” Manish Tewari on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India ‘govt pressure’ remark

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeWorld

business

Boxing-Filipinos stunned by Pacquiao defeat in Australia

Filipino soldiers and refugees caught up in weeks of fighting with Islamist militants were given some rare respite on Sunday when they were treated to a live screening of Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight world title defence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2017, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filipino soldiers and refugees caught up in weeks of fighting with Islamist militants were given some rare respite on Sunday when they were treated to a live screening of Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight world title defence.

However, the excitement and noisy fanfare at a government centre soon turned into shock and disappointment when the local boxing hero suffered a stunning points loss to unheralded Australian challenger Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

The 29-year-old former school teacher extended his unbeaten record to 17-0-1 in front of a 50,000-strong hometown crowd but some Filipinos found it difficult to accept the unanimous decision after they felt Pacquiao had dominated the fight.

"It's a hometown decision," Jamael Panggaga, a Marawi resident displaced by six weeks of fighting between security forces and pro-Islamic State militants in the southern city, told Reuters.

"It's very clear, Horn's face was battered, Manny only was bloodied because of head butts, how can he lose?" said Sergeant Badrodin Andak, who was among troops guarding the provincial capital.

Soldiers at an army base in Manila were stunned into silence as they left a gymnasium after the ring announcer declared Horn as the new champion, the Australian winning 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges' scorecards.

Some of the servicemen in the crowd were among those who have battled the Islamic militants on Mindanao island, where more than 400 people have died in the conflict.

"It's a sad day for the Philippines," Divinagracia Matutina said in a Facebook post. "I was devastated, never expected Manny to lose."

The unanimous decision was considered controversial in the Philippines because believed Horn was a dirty fighter, who often used his head to injure Pacquiao.

"Manny Pacquiao's loss in Brisbane would not diminish the honours he bestowed to the people and the flag," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement. "Nothing will change, Senator Manny Pacquiao will remain our people's champ."

Many Filipinos are hopeful that a rematch between Horn and Pacquiao, a sitting senator and an army colonel in the reserve force, will be organised for later this year.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Key focus areas while choosing a college

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE