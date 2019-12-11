Bougainville set to become world's newest country

In a landslide referendum victory, voters in the region of Bougainville, a collection of islands in the South Pacific, voted overwhelmingly to become independent from Papua New Guinea. The result has paved the way for the region to become the world's newest nation.

The referendum that asked people to either choose more autonomy or full independence saw almost 98% of people going for the latter. At least 207,000 Bougainvilleans were registered to vote in the referendum. Voting took place in November and witnessed a peaceful process.

As much as 176,928 people had backed independence, whereas only 3,043 supported staying with Papua New Guinea.

The announcement of results by former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, the chairman of the Bougainville Referendum Commission, prompted loud cheers, applause and tears from the residents of the region who soon burst into song, with strains of the islands' anthem "My Bougainville" ringing out.

Being a non-binding referendum, the decision to break away from Papua New Guinea now needs ratification from the PNG parliament who will decide when - or if - the transition to full independence can begin.

The total population of the island is said to be around 300,000. According to a 2011 census, the population of Bougainville was counted as 249,358. The island is named after Louis Antoine de Bougainville, who sailed along its east coast in 1768.

The island witnessed a civil war between the region's separatists and Papua New Guinea security forces nearly 20 years ago. The conflict that ended in 1998 was fueled by economic grievance and over 20,000 people were reportedly killed.

The end of the conflict led to the creation of the Autonomous Bougainville Government, along with a promise of a non-binding referendum on independence.