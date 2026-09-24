‘Both will lose in confrontation’: Xi Jinping’s blunt message to Trump at US-China summit

Xi Jinping called for healthy competition and cooperation between China and the US, urging both sides to avoid conflict and strengthen dialogue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and the US should focus on cooperation while keeping competition healthy and within limits. He emphasised that the two countries should avoid conflict and confrontation, maintain military dialogue and strengthen crisis communication mechanisms.

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"As I have said many times, China and the United States, as two major countries, stand to gain from cooperation and will both lose in confrontation. We do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but our competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds. It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," Xi stated.

Xi also said the “Thucydides Trap” — the risk of conflict between a rising and an established power — can be overcome. "China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation between us. And we can certainly find the right path for two great countries to get along on this planet we both call home. Our two militaries should maintain regular dialogue and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention. The Thucydides Trap can be overcome," he added.

Xi calls for healthy competition, no conflict

Xi said China and the US should strengthen communication, build mutual trust and expand cooperation despite their differences. He highlighted the need for a stable and constructive bilateral relationship, calling on both sides to avoid zero-sum rivalry and manage competition responsibly. Xi also stressed the importance of military and diplomatic communication to prevent crises and maintain long-term peace.

Against the backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions spanning technological controls, trade tariffs and regional security, Xi framed the bilateral relationship not merely as a matter of national interest, but as an important pillar of international stability. Moreover, Washington and Beijing have agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce by an additional two months, moving the final expiration date from November 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

On artificial intelligence, Xi stressed that the US and China should cooperate, ensuring its development remains under human control and benefits the public. He said China remains open to American investment while calling for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the US. "Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand. Let us meet the people's expectations and show our historical initiative. Let us keep advancing the cause of friendship between our two peoples and work together to build a better world," Xi added.

Further, Xi Jinping said Beijing hopes the US adheres to the position of opposing "Taiwan independence" and handles the Taiwan question with prudence, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States after a three-year gap will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House. It will include bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule. Trade, technology, critical minerals and broader US-China relations are expected to be discussed.

(With inputs from ANI)