Bosses who call, text employee office hours to be penalised in this country

The government of Portugal has taken a big initiative to keep the employees fit and healthy in the country. An ordinance has been passed in the country which states that the boss who calls his employees before or after the start of working hours will be penalised.

According to Euro News, Portugal's Minister of Labour and Social Security Ana Mendes Godinho made the announcement in Lisbon. She said that due to coronavirus, working from home has now become a new reality. In such a situation, it is necessary to make remote working as easy as possible. This ordinance can prove to be a game-changer in this regard.

According to the report, in several places, bosses tend to keep their employees tight. They try to pressure their employees by calling or messaging even after the working hours are over. They also call on their staff to prepare any assignments or projects in advance. Due to this, there is always pressure on the employees which also affects their physical and mental condition.

It has been said in this ordinance that if the child of an employee is young then he can demand work from home till he attains the age of 8 years. The boss must compulsorily accept this demand. Failure to do so may result in fines and punishment for the company.

The minister said that companies should also take steps to keep their employees fit and healthy. Due to the remote working of the employees, that is, working from home, companies are getting huge savings in all the expenses including electricity and water. Therefore, they should also distribute this benefit to their employees.

This legislation in Portugal has come at a time when the difference between home and office has completely ended due to work from home. It is expected to improve the mental health and personal life of the employees. This ordinance of the Government of Portugal will apply to companies having more than 10 employees.