Born after 2010? Now you can't consume tobacco products in THIS country

On an average every year 13,600 people die of cancer in the Nordic region and smoking is said to be the biggest reason behind this. Nordic region includes Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland as well as the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Öland.

On March 15, Denmark announced plans to ban smoking for future generations, given the growing threat of cancer in the region. The Danish government is considering banning the sale of nicotine products to all people born after 2010.

"Our goal is for everyone born in 2010 to stop smoking or reduce the use of nicotine-based products," Denmark's health minister, Health Minister Magnus Henicke, told a news conference. He added, "We are ready to ban the sale to this generation by gradually increasing the age limit if necessary."

Currently, in Denmark you must be 18 years and above to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes. However, the Health Ministry data reveals that about 31% of 15 to 29 age group smoke. Smoking is the main cause of cancer in the Nordic region of 5.8 million people, and responsible for an average 13,600 deaths a year.

What survey says?

A survey conducted by the Danish Association to Combat Cancer says 64% of the respondents voted for the scheme.

Of the 64% respondents who voted in favour, 67% of them were among those in the age group of 18-34 years.

This proves that people are supporting the stand of the government and soon a law will be passed to implement it.

Denmark will also raise the legal age for purchases of drinks containing less than 16.5% alcohol from 16 to 18 years.

New Zealand, a leader in the fight against smoking, announced in December to gradually ban the sale of tobacco.

New Zealand plans to achieve the target by gradually raising the age at which cigarettes can be purchased.

Other measures include reducing the legal amount of nicotine in tobacco products to very low levels.

Cutting down the shops where cigarettes could legally be sold and increasing funding to addiction services is also there.

What is the status of India?

An average of 10 lakh people die every year due to smoking in India. The figure has increased by 58.9% in the last 30 years.

Where 6 lakh people died in 1990 due to tobacco consumption, that number has increased to one million in 2019.

This information was revealed in a study published in the international journal Lancet in May 2021.