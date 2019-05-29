Boris Johnson to face court hearing over Brexit 'lies'

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is the frontrunner to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, has been ordered to appear before a London court over allegations that he lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Judge Margot Coleman of Westminster Magistrate's Court said on Wednesday that Johnson must face a private summons on three counts of misconduct in public office, CNN reported.

The 54-year-old is accused of falsely claiming that the UK's membership of the European Union cost 350 million pounds a week.

The claim was even plastered on the side of a bus that had toured around the country during the referendum in which 52 per cent of the electorate had voted in favour of the UK leaving the European bloc.

"Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted," Judge Coleman said.

The preliminary hearing will take at the Westminster Magistrate's Court, which will decide whether to send the matter to the Crown Court for trial.

This comes after lawyers for anti-Brexit campaigner Marcus Ball, who crowdfunded for the case, had lodged an application to summon Johnson.

Amid the Brexit chaos, May had announced last week that she will step down from her post on June 7, after her Brexit deal failed to get the green signal thrice in the UK Parliament.

She also said that she will resign as leader of the Conservative Party on the same date.

May's decision to step down comes amid uncertainty over the UK's future in the next few months, whether it leaves the EU with or without a deal.

Her thrice-rejected agreement had forced the 62-year-old leader to request an extension to delay the withdrawal process. The Brexit date was hence changed from March 29 to April 12.

Last month, the EU leaders agreed to delay the Brexit process to another six months, with October 31 as the new date for the UK's withdrawal from the European bloc.