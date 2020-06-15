Headlines

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Wagner chief Prigozhin, who led revolt against Vladimir Putin, dies in horrific Russia plane crash

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Boris Johnson terms removing of statues 'distortion of our history', defends Winston Churchill

Meanwhile, authorities in London have also fortified the statue ahead of the anticipated rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protestors.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 11:24 AM IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled the ongoing row over the removal of statues of historical figures as a "distortion of our history". 

"If we start purging the record and removing the images of all but those whose attitudes conform to our own, we are engaged in a great lie, a distortion of our history," Johnson wrote in The Telegraph. 

Johnson also defended the former PM Winston Churchill and said it was  "absurd and deplorable" that the monument was in danger.

"He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in London have also fortified the statue ahead of the anticipated rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protestors.

A protective plywood screen has also been put up around Churchill's statue outside Parliament.

The government also fenced off Cenotaph, a memorial to Britain's war dead.

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

