Boris Johnson terms removing of statues 'distortion of our history', defends Winston Churchill

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled the ongoing row over the removal of statues of historical figures as a "distortion of our history".

"If we start purging the record and removing the images of all but those whose attitudes conform to our own, we are engaged in a great lie, a distortion of our history," Johnson wrote in The Telegraph.

Johnson also defended the former PM Winston Churchill and said it was "absurd and deplorable" that the monument was in danger.

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny.

"He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in London have also fortified the statue ahead of the anticipated rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protestors.

A protective plywood screen has also been put up around Churchill's statue outside Parliament.

The government also fenced off Cenotaph, a memorial to Britain's war dead.