BREAKING: Boris Johnson resigns as UK’s prime minister, says new PM to be appointed soon

File photo

After a long string of controversies and the collapse of his government, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from the top post and confirmed that the process of selecting the new PM of Britain will begin soon, according to Reuters reports.

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain`s prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

"The process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street. "And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place,” he said, as per Reuters reports.

While delivering his nationwide address at 5 pm on Thursday, Johnson said, “In politics, no one is indispensable.”

After days of battling for his job, the scandal-plagued Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him. His resignation came just a day after two of his major cabinet ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, resigned from their posts.

Triggering a wave of resignations from his government, Johnson had announced earlier today that he was ready to tender his resignation from the Prime Minister post in Britain. He has also said that he will extend his full support to the new PM of the UK.

"His resignation was inevitable," Justin Tomlinson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Twitter. "As a party, we must quickly unite and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts."

The Conservative party in Britain will now be appointing a new Prime Minister for the country, a process which could take weeks, even months. It is likely that former cabinet minister Rishi Sunak will be the frontrunner in the race for the PM post in the UK.

(With Reuters inputs)

