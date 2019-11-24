Boris Johnson launches Conservative Party's 'Get Brexit Done' manifesto, warns against Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition

Johnson also warned against a coalition government between Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party and Scotland First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched Conservative Party's "Get Brexit Done" manifesto for the December 12 General Election in the United Kingdom.

Besides a promise to take the UK out of the European Union (EU), Johnson promised not to raise the rates of VAT, income tax and National Insurance.

"Let's go for sensible moderate one nation but tax-cutting Conservative government, and take this country forward," Johnson said at a Telford rally in Shropshire in the West Midlands region of England.

"Unlike any other party standing in this election we're going to get Brexit done," Johnson said.

He also pledged to make the UK Corbyn-neutral by Christmas, in reference to Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He also warned against a coalition government between Corbyn-led Labour Party and Scotland First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party.

"Do you want to wake up on Friday, December 13 and find a nightmare on Downing Street, a Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition of chaos? Let's go carbon neutral by 2050 and Corbyn neutral by Christmas, he said.

Other promises of the 59-page manifesto include training of 50,000 new nurses, more doctors and tighter immigration controls with an Australian-style points-based system.

"Get Brexit done and we can restore confidence and certainty and business and families. Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and minds on the priorities of the British people," Johnson said.

The "get Brexit done" message is aimed for the end of January 2020 deadline.

"If there is a majority of Conservative MPs on December 13th, I guarantee I will get our new deal through Parliament. We will get Brexit done in January and unleash the potential of our whole country," said Johnson.