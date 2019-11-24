Boris Johnson launches Conservative Party's 'Get Brexit Done' manifesto, warns against Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition

Headlines

Meet one of Tata's highest-paid employees, bonus for leading Rs 2.28 lakh crore company was...

OMG 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film continues to grow, earns Rs 17 crore on Sunday

Meet Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

Meet biker-priest Unnikrishnan, computer graduate quit MNC job, devotes time to temple and track

Akash Ambani led firm to pay Rs 7864 crore installment to government this week, Adani Group to pay Rs 18.94 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet one of Tata's highest-paid employees, bonus for leading Rs 2.28 lakh crore company was...

OMG 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film continues to grow, earns Rs 17 crore on Sunday

Meet Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

White foods everyone must include in daily diet

AI reimagines top South actresses as Barbie

Prithvi Shaw: 5 best performances of Indian batter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

OMG 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film continues to grow, earns Rs 17 crore on Sunday

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

HomeWorld

World

Boris Johnson launches Conservative Party's 'Get Brexit Done' manifesto, warns against Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition

Johnson also warned against a coalition government between Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party and Scotland First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 10:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched Conservative Party's "Get Brexit Done" manifesto for the December 12 General Election in the United Kingdom. 

Besides a promise to take the UK out of the European Union (EU), Johnson promised not to raise the rates of VAT, income tax and National Insurance.

"Let's go for sensible moderate one nation but tax-cutting Conservative government, and take this country forward," Johnson said at a Telford rally in Shropshire in the West Midlands region of England.

"Unlike any other party standing in this election we're going to get Brexit done," Johnson said.

He also pledged to make the UK Corbyn-neutral by Christmas, in reference to Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He also warned against a coalition government between Corbyn-led Labour Party and Scotland First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party.

"Do you want to wake up on Friday, December 13 and find a nightmare on Downing Street, a Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition of chaos? Let's go carbon neutral by 2050 and Corbyn neutral by Christmas, he said.

Other promises of the 59-page manifesto include training of 50,000 new nurses, more doctors and tighter immigration controls with an Australian-style points-based system. 

"Get Brexit done and we can restore confidence and certainty and business and families. Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and minds on the priorities of the British people," Johnson said.

The "get Brexit done" message is aimed for the end of January 2020 deadline. 

"If there is a majority of Conservative MPs on December 13th, I guarantee I will get our new deal through Parliament. We will get Brexit done in January and unleash the potential of our whole country," said Johnson.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Mukesh Ambani’s new city near Delhi-NCR attracts Rs 1200 crore investment, 2000 residential plots sold

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Meet real life Rocky Aur Rani, this Punjabi-Bengali couple's love story is similar to KJo's movie

Viral video: Woman's epic dance to Haryanvi song on road sparks online dispute, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE