Boris Johnson agrees to resign as UK PM, know why Conservatives asked him to step down

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday finally agreed to step down as Conservative Party leader, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier, according to reports from Downing Street.

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now”.

Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary. Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has dogged Johnson for months, including lockdown lawbreaking in Downing Street.

Sunak and Javid quit just minutes after Johnson apologised for appointing senior Conservative Chris Pincher who quit his post last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men.

So far, Johnson had remained defiant saying he has no intention of resigning given his "colossal mandate" from voters at the last election.

By Wednesday evening, 38 ministers had quit in total, mostly from more junior positions outside the cabinet.

Graham Brady, the chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs, has reportedly told its leader that the committee's executive election on Monday "could result in another confidence vote", which Johnson is likely to lose.

The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest. To take part in the race, a Tory MP has to be nominated by eight colleagues. If more than two MPs put themselves forward and secure enough nominations to run for leader, a series of secret ballots are held to whittle them down.

Home Secretary Patel on Wednesday became the latest senior Cabinet minister to withdraw her support for Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, after UK media reports said she is part of a contingent of ministers with an ultimatum for the embattled prime minister to step down.

The Indian-origin minister has so far said she has no plans of resigning after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid made their dramatic exit from the Cabinet, triggering a flurry of ministerial and government aide resignations now adding up to 38.