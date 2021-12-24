Booster shot protection weakens 'more rapidly than Delta' in Omicron's case, UK study reveals

Amid the global calls for administering booster shots for protection against the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, a new study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that booster shot protection weakens even after taking the third dose of a vaccine within 10 weeks.

Scientists at the UKHSA noted that protection against Omicron appears to wilt more rapidly than Delta among people who are boosted. They found a 15 to 25 percent reduction after 10 weeks.

"Repeated vaccine effectiveness analysis continues to show lower for symptomatic Omicron disease compared to Delta. There is evidence of waning of protection against symptomatic disease with increasing time after the second dose, and by 10 weeks after the booster dose, with a 15 to 25 percent reduction in vaccine effectiveness after 10 weeks," the UKHSA wrote in its latest technical brief.

"However, vaccine effectiveness against severe disease is more likely to be sustained, especially after a booster dose," the brief said.

The team also said that neutralisation data, real-world vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease, and reinfection rate all confirm substantial immune evasion properties in the case of Omicron.

Further, the study showed that the risk of hospital admission for a person detected as a case of Omicron appears reduced compared to a case of Delta.

However, health officials believe it's unlikely that these individuals are at a greater risk of severe illness. As a whole, people who catch Omicron are 50 to 70 percent less likely to need hospital care compared to previous variants, the analysis showed.

The UK has reported a record 1,19,789 daily COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, the second time daily cases have risen above 1,00,000, according to the UKHSA.

Britain is also considering the rollout of the fourth round of vaccination against COVID-19 after both Israel and Germany gave the green light to the second set of boosters. Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will examine evidence on levels of immunity given by three jabs as well as data on hospitalisations for the new Omicron variant before making any decision on a fourth vaccine dose.