Bondi Beach Terror Attack: 24-year-old suspect Naveed Akram's last conversation with family before mass shooting REVEALED, his mother says, 'Anyone would wish...'

The Bondi Beach terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney left 16 dead, including father and son suspects Naveed Akram and Sajid Akhtar. Naveed’s mother, shocked by his involvement, described him as a 'good boy.' Australian PM Albanese condemned the attack as 'pure evil.'

In the wake of the horrific terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, the mother of 24-year-old Naveed Akram, one of the alleged gunmen, has expressed disbelief over her son's involvement in the violence. The father-son duo, who opened fire at the event, were identified as Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akhtar. The attack left 16 people dead, including Akhtar, who was killed in a confrontation with police.

Mother’s Shock and Denial

Naveed Akram’s mother, Verena, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, described her son as a 'good boy' and insisted that she could not believe he was capable of committing such cruelty. Just hours before the deadly shooting, Naveed had called his mother to inform her that he was with his father at Jervis Bay, a popular coastal location in Australia. According to Verena, Naveed said they were going to eat and stay home as it was 'very hot,' and mentioned that he had gone swimming and scuba diving.

'He doesn't have a firearm. He doesn't even go out. He doesn't mix around with friends. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't go to bad places ... he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that's it. Anyone would wish to have a son like my son ... he's a good boy,' she told the media outlet. She added, expressing her shock at the news of his alleged involvement in such a deadly event.

Despite her reassurances, the reality of the attack is undeniable, with the father and son’s actions resulting in the deaths of 16 people at the event, including one of the assailants. Naveed was arrested at the scene, while his father died during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Prime Minister Calls the Attack 'Pure Evil'

The attack has shocked the nation, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing the shooting as an act of 'pure evil.' Speaking at a news conference, Albanese condemned the assault as an act of antisemitism and terrorism, taking place at the iconic Bondi Beach, a location that symbolises joy and family gatherings.

'This is an act of terrorism on our shores, in an iconic Australian location,' Albanese stated, visibly shaken. 'What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism.' In a gesture of respect for the victims, the Australian government ordered national flags to be flown at half-mast, and the Prime Minister laid flowers at the Bondi Pavilion, near the scene of the attack.

The Attack and Aftermath

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening at the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event, a large public celebration of the Jewish holiday in one of Sydney’s most popular locations. As gunfire rang out, attendees fled in panic, and police quickly responded to the scene. By the time the situation was brought under control, 16 people had been killed, including both of the attackers. Naveed was arrested and remains under police guard in critical condition at a local hospital.

The attack has raised concerns about security and extremism in Australia, with authorities continuing to investigate the motives behind the shooting. While the investigation is still in its early stages, it is clear that this was a premeditated act of violence with devastating consequences for the Jewish community and the people of Sydney.

As the investigation continues, the nation remains in shock over the loss of innocent lives, and many are questioning how two individuals from an otherwise normal family could commit such an atrocious act. The Bondi Beach terror attack serves as a grim reminder of the ever-present threat of extremism, even in places previously thought to be immune from such violence.