FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...

Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 prediction: Ranveer Singh film set for record-breaking earnings, aims for Rs 500 crore

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: Thick smog engulfs national capital as AQI nears 500, visibility remains severely low

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya scripts history in Dharamshala, joins Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah in elite T20I bowling club

Hema Malini organises prayer meet for Dharmendra in Mathura; daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol skip event due to...

Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'

'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch

Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting...

Hema Malini organises prayer meet for Dharmendra in Mathura; daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol skip event due to...

Hema Malini organises prayer meet for Dharmendra in Mathura

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...

Hundreds of people had gathered at the popular beach to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Hanukkah festival when two gunmen opened fire, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens of others injured. Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...
Twelve people, including a suspected shooter, have been confirmed dead in the incident.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australian police have provided a major update after a deadly shooting targeted people celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the Bondi Beach in Sydney. Officers said they found explosives in a car near the beach and that they were examining several suspicious items recovered from the vicinity of the attack. Hundreds of people had gathered at the popular beach to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Hanukkah festival when two gunmen opened fire, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens of others injured.

Reportedly, police said in a statement that they found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a car which is linked to the shooters. They added that several suspicious items found in the area were being examined by specialist officers, and that an exclusion zone had been established. According to ABC News, cops said that one of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram. Officers also raided his home in Bonnyrigg suburb of Sydney after the Bondi Beach shooting.

Police have also said that one of the attackers has been shot dead and the second is critically injured. It is not clear if Akram is the deceased or the wounded one. Cops also reportedly suspect the involvement of a third gunmen, but could not be confirm the information as the investigation was ongoing. A top Australian police official said no stone will be left unturned in probing the attack, which has been declared a terrorist incident and sparked condemnation from leaders across the world.

What happened at Bondi Beach?

Twelve people, including one suspected shooter, have been confirmed dead in Sunday's incident. Dozens of others, including police officers, have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen fired around 50 shots during the attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes from Bondi Beach were "shocking and distressing." He added: "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives." Australian Jewish Association condemned the attack and criticised the Albanese government for failing to protect the Jew community.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...
Bondi Beach shooting attack: Australian police give BIG update, say...
Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch
Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey
October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'
October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 prediction: Ranveer Singh film set for record-breaking earnings, aims for Rs 500 crore
Dhurandhar box office day 10 prediction: Ranveer film aims for Rs 500 crore
Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: Thick smog engulfs national capital as AQI nears 500, visibility remains severely low
Delhi-NCR pollution: Thick smog engulfs capital as AQI nears 500
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement