A bomb blast at a mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed five worshippers and injured dozens before Ramadan.

A powerful bomb exploded inside a mosque at a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five worshippers and injuring many others. The attack happened just before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to local police, the blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Abdul Rashid, the district police chief, confirmed the incident and said rescue efforts are underway.

More details are expected as the situation develops.