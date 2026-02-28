Bolivian military plane crashes onto busy road after skidding off runway during landing; 15 killed, horrific visuals emerge

In a tragic incident, at least 15 killed and 30 injured after a Bolivian military plane crashed on to ‌a busy road in the city of El Alto, near capital city of La Paz. As per reports, the Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft had departed from the city of Santa Cruz, crashed after landing and skidding off the runway to a busy street.

The cargo plane while landing skid off the runway, and crashed onto a street, striking several vehicles in the city of El Alto, before coming to rest in a field. The plane was carrying money and bank notes transporting them from the Central Bank to other cities.

Horrific visuals emerge

The horrific visuals show the debris of the plane, several destroyed vehicles, bodies scattered on the road, with loads of bank notes littered on the crash site. A large crowd has gathered around the wreck site, and are seen collecting the new banknotes.