Bodies pile up after Nepal floods; authorities use dry ice and vacant buildings

Nepal is struggling to store and identify bodies recovered after devastating flash floods, with morgues overflowing and authorities using temporary facilities, dry ice and QR codes to manage the remains.

The devastating flash floods in Nepal have created a fresh crisis for authorities as morgues across several districts run out of space following the recovery of hundreds of bodies.

At least 475 people have died after floods swept through the Bhotekoshi river system on Wednesday. Bodies carried downstream from Rasuwa and Nuwakot are now being recovered in districts including Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha and Nawalparasi, forcing authorities to look for additional storage facilities.

Nepal turns buildings into temporary morgues

Morgues in Nuwakot, Dhading and Nawalparasi have reached or are nearing capacity, prompting authorities to transfer bodies to neighbouring districts, including Pokhara.

Hospitals in Pokhara are also under pressure after 93 bodies were transported from Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Dhading. Facilities in Kaski district can collectively accommodate around 88 bodies, while the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences has space for 72.

With more bodies expected to be recovered, authorities are preparing additional facilities. In Chitwan, an unused building in Bharatpur is being converted into a temporary body-storage centre. The facility is expected to accommodate around 250 bodies. If that space also becomes insufficient, authorities plan to use the electric crematorium at Devghat.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City will repair and equip the crematorium, including installing air conditioners and using dry ice to slow the decomposition of bodies.

A community forest hall in Kawasoti has also been converted into a temporary morgue, with an additional air conditioner installed to help preserve the remains.

Bodies stored at 2-6 degrees Celsius

Sushil Aryal, information officer at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, said bodies are currently being stored at temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius.

“Bodies can be kept like this for about 10 days to two weeks,” Aryal said. “If they need to be stored for longer, infrastructure capable of maintaining sub-zero temperatures is required. Pokhara does not currently have such a facility.”

The hospital has enough body bags, protective equipment and staff to conduct post-mortems. However, the growing number of unidentified bodies is making the situation increasingly difficult.

QR codes and DNA samples used to identify victims

Authorities are also working to ensure unidentified remains can be traced back to families. Police are photographing bodies, collecting fingerprints and DNA samples and conducting post-mortems. Photographs of bodies that can be visually identified are being shared to help relatives locate missing family members.

Each unclaimed body will be assigned a tag number, while details about its burial will be recorded. DNA samples will be sent to Kathmandu for testing.

A QR code-based system has also been introduced to assist families in identifying victims. Kaski police chief Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki said authorities cannot keep unidentified bodies indefinitely, making the collection of fingerprints and DNA important for future identification.

Authorities are also working with local governments to identify secure burial sites for remains that are not claimed.

Fresh flood warning disrupts rescue operations

Meanwhile, Nepal Police issued another flood alert on Friday, warning of rising water levels in the Trishuli area. Residents, rescue workers and security personnel in vulnerable locations were moved to safer areas, while vehicles and rescue operations were temporarily halted.

Nepal Police officer P Chaudhary said, “The water level is about to rise, so everyone is being stopped. The vehicles that were engaged in the operation are all returning. They are all coming back. Everyone is being evacuated from there and is being taken to a safe location. All the work has stopped. Even worse flooding is yet to come; that is why everyone is being put on alert.”

The warning came after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Sichuan in southwest China. Nepal Police also said it received information that a dam on the Tibet side had burst again.

Army continues hydropower rescue

The Nepali Army has also stepped up rescue efforts at a hydropower project in Rasuwa, where workers were trapped inside a tunnel following the floods. So far, two workers have been rescued from the tunnel.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah chaired a Cabinet meeting at Singha Durbar on Friday to review the government's response to the disaster as rescue, relief and identification efforts continue across the flood-hit areas.