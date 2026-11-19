PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned of violence if Pakistan's Sindh province is divided without public consent, accusing the federal government of pushing a proposal that could weaken his party's political stronghold and change Karachi's status.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has issued a strong warning to the Shehbaz Sharif government over a proposal to create more provinces in Pakistan, saying any forced division of Sindh could trigger bloodshed in Karachi.

The warning has exposed tensions within Pakistan's ruling coalition, of which the PPP is a partner. The party has 74 seats and supports the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government.

"If Sindh is forcibly divided, questions will be asked about the blood that will flow on the streets of Karachi. If the provinces are forcibly divided, there will be division in society and this division may lead to hostility," Bilawal warned. "I don't want to see that bloodshed."

His remarks came after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi proposed a referendum on creating additional provinces. Naqvi is considered close to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.

Bilawal said decisions about changing provincial boundaries must reflect the wishes of local people and follow constitutional procedures. He also questioned why the proposal was being discussed without proper consultation with the PPP and President Asif Ali Zardari, his father.

Why Karachi is at the centre of the dispute

The proposed restructuring has become particularly sensitive in Sindh because of concerns that it could lead to the separation of Karachi from the province. Karachi is Pakistan's largest city, financial capital and a major commercial centre. The PPP has governed Sindh continuously since 2008, making the province one of its most important political strongholds.

A change in Karachi's administrative status could therefore alter the political and economic balance in Sindh and reduce the PPP's influence over the province's resources. Bilawal has said his party is not against creating new provinces in principle. However, he insists that any such move must have public support and involve consultations with elected representatives.

"Up until today, neither the prime minister nor a single member of the provinces has brought up the issue with the president of Pakistan or me," he said, according to Dawn.

The Sindh Assembly, where the PPP holds power, has repeatedly passed resolutions opposing the division of the province. One such resolution was passed in September 2026.

Bilawal argued that continuing to discuss the proposal despite these resolutions amounted to ignoring the position of Sindh's elected representatives.

What is Mohsin Naqvi's plan for new provinces?

The debate began gaining attention after Naqvi questioned Pakistan's existing administrative structure and suggested that more provinces could improve governance. In July, he reportedly argued that the country's administrative system had "collapsed" and needed an overhaul. On November 12, he proposed holding a referendum to find out whether people supported the creation of additional provinces.

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal subsequently spoke about a proposal to divide the country's four existing provinces into 14 administrative units. According to Iqbal, the plan being discussed envisages four provinces each in Punjab and Sindh, and three each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Islamabad could also be given separate provincial status.

"I have heard of four provinces in Punjab, four in Sindh, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Balochistan," Iqbal said, according to The News International.

The discussions also include completing the process before the Senate elections scheduled for March 2027.

However, the proposal has not been formally adopted by the federal government.

Pakistan's Constitution provides a process for changing provincial boundaries and creating new provinces. Constitutional experts have also pointed out that a referendum cannot replace the required constitutional amendment process.

Bilawal questions Shehbaz Sharif's control over ministers

Bilawal has also questioned why Naqvi is pushing the proposal when, according to him, it has not been formally discussed by the federal cabinet.

"I don't know what Mohsin Bhai is trying to do," he said, according to BBC Urdu.

He alleged that neither he nor his father had been consulted. However, a Dawn report published on November 14 said President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had discussed the matter and agreed that any decision on new provinces must follow constitutional procedures.

Bilawal also questioned the Prime Minister's authority over his own ministers.

He said Shehbaz Sharif should have "enough authority to control his ministers", adding that if his "own ministers will weaken him", he should not complain about the system collapsing.

Apart from Naqvi, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal have also supported discussions around creating more provinces.

The PPP's opposition has also raised questions about why PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, have not clearly stated their position on the proposed division of Sindh.

Why the PPP fears losing its political stronghold

The dispute is not limited to questions of administrative efficiency. For the PPP, the possibility of dividing Sindh also raises concerns about its political influence and control over the province's resources.

Political scientist Asma Faiz wrote in Dawn on September 9 that the PPP has traditionally positioned itself as a defender of Sindh's interests, including its share of federal funds and control over provincial affairs.

Separating Karachi from Sindh could weaken that influence, particularly because the city is central to Pakistan's economy.

The proposal has also raised concerns about ethnic tensions. Karachi is home to Sindhis, Mohajirs, Pashtuns, Punjabis and Baloch communities, each with its own political and economic interests.

Writing in Dawn on September 6, columnist Nadeem F Paracha argued that the dispute was not simply between Sindhis and Mohajirs, or Urdu-speaking migrants who settled in Pakistan after Partition.

He warned that changing the province's boundaries could revive tensions between communities, recalling the deadly clashes that affected Karachi during the 1980s and 1990s.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a major political party based in Sindh with support among Mohajirs, has backed the demand for new provinces, according to The Express Tribune. It has also supported the creation of a province in southern Punjab.

Pakistan's history makes the proposal sensitive

Pakistan has previously experimented with major changes to its provincial boundaries, and those decisions continue to influence the debate.

At the time of Partition in 1947, Pakistan comprised five provinces: East Bengal, West Punjab, Sindh, the North-West Frontier Province and Balochistan.

Sindh had become a separate province in 1936 after being detached from the Bombay Presidency under British rule. Following Partition, Karachi was separated from Sindh and made Pakistan's federal capital, while Hyderabad became the provincial capital.

A major restructuring followed in October 1955, when the One Unit scheme merged the territories of West Pakistan into a single province. The stated objective was to establish administrative parity with East Pakistan.

The move faced opposition from Sindhis, Pathans and Baloch, who viewed it as a threat to their regional identities and provincial autonomy.

The arrangement was eventually abolished in 1970, restoring the western provinces. A year later, East Pakistan broke away following the Liberation War and became Bangladesh.

Former Pakistani diplomat M Alam Brohi, writing in The Friday Times in September, recalled the opposition among Sindhis to Karachi being separated from the province and Sindh being merged into West Pakistan.

He argued that President Zardari understands the political risks of another attempt to divide Sindh. The issue, according to his analysis, is linked not only to Karachi's wealth and resources but also to the PPP's historical association with Sindhi nationalism.

Will more provinces solve Pakistan's governance problems?

The debate has also raised questions about whether creating additional provinces would actually improve administration in Pakistan.

Critics have warned that a larger number of provincial governments could increase administrative costs and add to the financial burden of an already cash-strapped country.

Pakistan continues to face problems involving weak institutions, poor governance and political interference by the powerful military establishment. It remains unclear how dividing existing provinces would address these challenges.

Bilawal's warning has brought differences within the ruling coalition into the open. While the PPP continues to support the Sharif government, it is determined to oppose any move that could divide Sindh without the consent of its people.

At the heart of the dispute are questions of provincial identity, constitutional procedure, Karachi's economic importance and the PPP's political future in Sindh.