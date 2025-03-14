It is called Blood Moon because of the reddish colour that the moon takes up during the phenomenon. Such a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon line up, casting a giant shadow across the Earth's satellite.

People in the United States and several other parts of the world posted pictures of the highly-anticipated "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse in the wee hours of Friday. It is called Blood Moon because of the reddish colour that the moon takes up during the phenomenon.

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse is visible in the US, westernmost parts of Europe and Africa, and the Atlantic Ocean. People in India would not be able to view it. Several breathtaking pictures of the phenomenon have been posted across social media platforms. You can check out some of them here.

It’s always transcendent to watch a celestial event and be reminded of how small we really are in this universe. #BloodMoon #LunarEclipse#lunareclipse2025 pic.twitter.com/E0NAVWxv9x — j (@ok_jawsh) March 14, 2025

The clouds parted enough!

She was a pretty one.

I am cold.

I will now sleep.

Enjoy a brief mooning with an owl heard in the background and a couple single exposures.

Goodnight, world.#BloodMoon#TotalLunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/e1tarB6GY2 March 14, 2025

Friday's was the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 but another is expected in September this year.

Is it safe to view a lunar eclipse?

It is completely safe to watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye as it does not pose any risk to our vision. However, one needs to use special glasses to view solar eclipses to avoid damage to the eyes.