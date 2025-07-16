Blood crisis solved! This country developed universal artificial blood, beneficial in surgeries, emergencies, it's colour is...

artificial blood will end the problem of blood shortage. Japan has developed artificial blood that can end the scarcity of blood, can prove to be a saviour in the time of emergencies, surgeries and other conditions.

The newly developed blood is known as Hemoglobin Vesicles (HbVs) and is purple in color with many unique features.

Scientists have also claimed that if this becomes successful, artificial blood can be available for common use by 2030. With this breakthrough, Japan has become a leader in the new age of medical science.

What is artificial blood?

The newly developed blood is known as Hemoglobin Vesicles (HbVs) and is purple in color with many unique features. Like natural blood, it can carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Purple blood is hemoglobin based which uses nano-sized hemoglobin particles closed in a lipid membrane. Hemoglobin is a part of red blood cells that holds and carries oxygen throughout the body. These hemoglobin particles behave like small artificial red blood cells, which are as tiny as 250 nanometers. But the colour purple is what makes it different from real red blood.

These blood cells which are lab-made behave like real cells and remain stable at room temperature. What makes them special is that they are created from the donated blood which reached its expiry and is meant for disposal. “They are also expected to respond to diseases and surgical procedures that cannot be treated by blood transfusions, and to unmet medical needs,” says Sakai’s lab website.

The reason behind purple colour is that they cannot be oxidised until used.

According to a recent Lancet report, India is among countries facing world’s highest blood shortages. The crisis has worsened due to lack of awareness, low grade infrastructure and a highc shortage of donors. Here, artificial blood can prove to be a life saviour.