Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?

Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

Dry days alert! Liquor sales to be banned in THESE states on Independence Day, Janmashtami; check details

After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...

Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'

Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'

'Tsunami Of Pee, BEWARE Pakistan': Mithun Chakraborty warns Bilawal Bhutto as he threatens to attack India - WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be...'

Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

PM Modi may assure Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'

Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

HomeWorld

WORLD

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on a rare and complex journey to Alaska in mid-August to meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for peace talks to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (Image credit: AP)

TRENDING NOW

    Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on a rare and complex journey to Alaska in mid-August to meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for peace talks to end hostilities in Ukraine. The August 15 meeting is much-anticipated as the world watches two nuclear giants come together, aiming to resolve a long-standing fight in the region. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely to attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Trump has announced that the Ukrainian President would be the first person he could call after the meeting. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO countries and their allies shut down their airspace that used to connect Russia to the West. 

    The United States, Canada, UK, Norway, and most of Europe have banned Russian planes from their airspace, expressing their strong opposition against the invasion of Ukraine. In a tit-for-tat move, Russia banned flights from over 30 nations. Notably, this has prompted Putin's aircraft to avoid the entire Western Hemisphere's main flight routes, turning what should have been a straightforward journey into a high-stakes navigation. 

    How will Putin reach Alaska?

    Due to extensive airspace bans imposed by NATO and allied countries, the Russian President's flight path has been forced to circumvent much of the Western hemisphere. According to a report by Times Now,  Putin's aircraft will be utilising a narrow corridor over the Bering Strait between Russia and Alaska, after the US government granted a rare and carefully negotiated airspace permit.

    Why Putin and Trump are poised for a meet?

    According to media reports, US President Donald Trump is frustated after the August 8 meeting did not yeild any results. As a presidential candidate, Trump had repeatedly argued that the war "would never have happened in the first place" if he was the president during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

    He had also pledged that he would end the war within 24 hours of assuming office. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...
    This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than...
    Meet man, who once borrowed Rs 10000, sold soap door-to-door, today has nearly Rs 100 crore net worth, he runs...
    Meet man, once sold soap door-to-door, today has Rs 100 cr net worth
    'It always seems impossible until it’s done': Fearless man proves Nelson Mandela correct when he rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH
    Fearless Indian man rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH viral video
    Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
    Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha proceedings to feature three key legi
    Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly EXPOSES real TRP ratings, netizens react: 'Such an insecure...'
    Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali EXPOSES TRPs
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
    Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
    Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
    Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
    Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
    These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
    Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous? Here's why
    Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous?
    From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream
    From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE