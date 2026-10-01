'Bleeding profusely, fighting unconsciousness': Dentist, who treated Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, reveals how he prevented second 9/11 attack

Dr Shota Mosaev, who treated Captain Smit Machchhar, said the pilot was in serious condition with deep wounds to his head and hands and substantial blood loss.

An Israeli dentist on board Flydubai flight FZ1073 recounted how he rushed to treat the Indian captain who was losing blood and consciousness after repeated stabbing inside the cockpit, in the tense moments before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Shota Mosaev, who treated Captain Smit Machchhar, said the pilot was in serious condition with deep wounds to his head and hands and substantial blood loss.

'Head, hands sliced open, almost severed in two:' Doctor reveals

While speaking to Israeli media, Mosaev described Machchhar’s condition after he reached the cockpit, “He was covered in cuts. His head and his hands were practically sliced open, almost severed in two." “He was in serious condition, not critical perhaps, but serious because of the blood loss."

According to Mosaev, he was the only doctor on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. He said he ran towards the cockpit after hearing screams and started treating the injured captain while passengers tried to overpower the attacker.

"I was the only doctor on the plane. I managed to stop the bleeding, and the pilot was fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat," he said.

Mosaev said his immediate priority was to control the bleeding and stabilise Machchhar.

The captain had suffered wounds to several parts of his body, including his head and hands. In an earlier interview with The Times of Israel, Mosaev said he rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams and found the pilot in a very serious condition, bleeding profusely from his head.

How Indian Captain was saved mid-air?

According to his latest account, the situation remained critical even after the attacker was overpowered, as Machchhar had lost a lot of blood and even lost consciousness at one point.

“I was the only doctor on the plane," Mosaev said, adding that he eventually managed to stop the bleeding and stabilise the captain’s blood pressure.

Machchhar was later shifted to a hospital in Tabuk for surgery. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said he was stable and undergoing treatment.

As Mosaev treated the captain, passengers and others on board were trying to prevent the attacker from getting back to the controls.

Initially, those holding him down used the cord from a pair of headphones to restrain him. Plastic zip ties were later brought and used as well, Mosaev recalled.

His account matches what passengers reported - that several people entered the cockpit, overpowered the attacker and helped regain control of the aircraft. One passenger told The Times of Israel there was a lot of blood and a doctor administered first aid.

About Flydubai flight attack

An emergency broke out inside the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073 as it was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The aircraft sent out emergency signals and then went into a steep descent, dropping nearly 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds before passengers and crew intervened and stabilised the plane.

The flight was later diverted to Tabuk. According to the airport, a distress call was received at 8.44am local time and the aircraft made a safe landing at 9.45am. Both the captain and co-pilot were injured and taken to hospital.The exact motive for the cockpit attack is still being investigated.

Israeli officials have said it appeared to be an attempt to take control of the aircraft and crash it, while Flydubai has asked people not to speculate until the facts are established by the investigation. The co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, is being investigated by Saudi authorities and his motive remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar, saying that despite his injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to get in and overpower the attacker. Netanyahu said the actions of the captain, passengers and crew averted a possible catastrophe