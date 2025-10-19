Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

The country has the largest army in the Muslim world—around 6.5 lakh soldiers, fighter jets, and nuclear weapons—yet it is losing men to Taliban ambushes and suicide attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Pakistan, long proud of its military power and nuclear status, is now struggling along its western border. The country has the largest army in the Muslim world—around 6.5 lakh soldiers, fighter jets, and nuclear weapons—yet it is losing men to Taliban ambushes and suicide attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. After its recent setbacks against India during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan now faces another humiliation—this time from Afghanistan, one of the world’s poorest nations.

For decades, Pakistan supported and trained the Afghan Taliban to secure influence in Kabul and counter India. The ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) played a key role in the Taliban’s rise in the 1990s. But now, those very fighters are attacking Pakistani troops, turning Pakistan’s own creation against it.

A 48-hour ceasefire brought temporary calm, but no solution. Pakistan claims that TTP militants (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) are operating freely from Afghan soil with Kabul’s approval or indifference. The Afghan Taliban denies aiding them, yet refuses to crack down hard on its ideological cousins.

It’s important to note that the Afghan Taliban and the TTP are distinct groups, though they share Pashtun roots and extremist ideology. The TTP has even pledged allegiance (bay‘ah) to the Afghan Taliban’s leader, making Kabul’s reluctance to act against them an issue of ideological and organizational loyalty, not mere sympathy.

According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Pakistan’s military strength far exceeds Afghanistan’s. Pakistan has 5.6 lakh army soldiers, 70,000 airmen, and 30,000 naval personnel, while its air force operates 465 fighter jets and over 260 helicopters, backed by 6,000 armoured vehicles and 4,600 artillery guns. It also possesses nuclear weapons and advanced drones.

In contrast, the Taliban controls about 1.72 lakh fighters, planning to expand to 2 lakh. They use old Soviet tanks and U.S. military vehicles like Humvees and armoured carriers, seized during America’s withdrawal in 2021. Their biggest weakness, however, is a lack of technical skill to operate or maintain these weapons. No one knows how many are functional, or whether the Taliban has trained pilots to fly their aircraft.

Pakistan enjoys strong defence ties with China and Turkey, helping it upgrade weapons despite financial troubles. The Taliban regime, however, is isolated internationally, with no UN recognition and no access to foreign arms markets.

In the air, the imbalance is even greater. Afghanistan has almost no defence against Pakistani airstrikes, meaning Pakistan could bomb targets freely with little risk of retaliation.

Economically, Afghanistan is in no shape for war. Its economy is devastated, and most trade routes run through Pakistan. If Islamabad closes the border, Afghanistan’s fragile economy would collapse. Logically, Kabul should avoid conflict and focus on survival. Yet the Taliban refuses total submission, wanting to prove that Afghanistan is an independent state, not a Pakistani puppet.

The Taliban cannot ignore Pakistani attacks or fully obey demands to eliminate the TTP. Many of its members view the TTP’s fight as a religious duty, strengthened by family and tribal bonds. Acting against them would mean betraying their own ideology and kinship.

This leaves Afghanistan in a no-win position: it cannot defeat Pakistan militarily, cannot survive economically without it, and cannot surrender without losing sovereignty.

Pakistan, too, is trapped. It can destroy Taliban camps, but that would breed deeper Afghan hostility. A ground invasion would invite guerrilla warfare, repeating the mistakes of the Soviets and Americans. Worse, heavy strikes might fuel sympathy for the TTP inside Pakistan, especially among Pashtuns, turning citizens against their own army.

Both nations are locked in a deadly stalemate. Pakistan has superior power but limited choices; Afghanistan has no power but refuses to yield. The ceasefire may be the best both can manage—quiet diplomacy and limited clashes that allow each side to save face.

Peace would benefit both. Afghanistan needs trade and stability, while Pakistan needs a calm western border to focus on its economy and tensions with India. They could be natural economic partners, but decades of mistrust and conflict keep them apart.

For now, the future looks bleak—sporadic violence, fragile truces, and endless blame. The Taliban lacks strength, and Pakistan lacks solutions. What began as a strategic partnership has turned into mutual hostility neither side knows how to end.

In the end, Pakistan’s own creation—the Taliban—has become its biggest challenge. And for the Taliban, the struggle to act like a sovereign government while surviving isolation and poverty may prove harder than any war it has ever fought.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

