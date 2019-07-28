Blast hits office of Afghan president's running mate: official

A blast hit the political office of Amrullah Saleh, the running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in an ongoing attack Sunday that left at least 13 wounded.

"At around 4:40 pm (1210 GMT), first a blast occurred near Green Trend office... then a number of attackers entered that office," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Saleh belongs to Afghanistan's Green Trend party and has previously served as the head of the country's intelligence agency.