Blast hits Kandahar mosque in Afghanistan, at least 16 dead

Headlines

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO aims for ‘turning point’ in study of Sun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

5 new products launched by Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani

7 must-watch Bollywood films on National Sports Day 2023

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

HomeWorld

World

Blast hits Kandahar mosque in Afghanistan, at least 16 dead

This is the second major incident of attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan during the last one week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2021, 04:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 16 people have been killed in a bomb blast at a Shia mosque in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. More than 40 people are said to be injured in this attack. The blast took place during Friday prayers in the mosque. 

This is the second major incident of attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan during the last one week. Last week, a suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city killed more than 45 people.

The explosion occurred during the Friday at the mosque belonging to the Shia community located in the city's Police District 1 (PD1), TOLO News reported.

Witnesses have claimed that a number of people have been killed in the blast but there was no official confirmation on the casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group had claimed responsibility for the Kunduz mosque bombing on October 8.

The group had announced that the suicide bomber was named Muhammad and was an Uyghur Muslim, Khaama Press reported.

The Kunduz mosque also belonged to the Shia community.

The Taliban-led Afghan government had condemned the attack and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, part of Rs 33,040 crore turnover business

ISRO's sun mission explained: After Chandrayaan-3, know all about the Aditya-L1 satellite launch

G20 Summit in Delhi: BJP, AAP spar over funding for capital's makeover

Rakshabandhan 2023: Rakhi on August 30 and 31? Shubh muhurat, puja timing, significance, more

Zika Virus, Dengue, Chikungunya: What is the difference between symptoms

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE