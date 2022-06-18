Blast hits Gurudwara in Afghanistan capital Kabul, casualties not confirmed: Temple official

Picture: Zee Media Bureau (Representative image)

A blast occurred in a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, a temple official said, but it was unclear if there were casualties.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don`t know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don`t know what to do," the official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters. Taliban officials have not confirmed the explosion.

