Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Bangladesh police say no evidence supports blasphemy claims against Dipu Das, lynched and burnt by a mob in Mymensingh.

Did 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das make derogatory comments against Islam or insult Prophet Muhammad before being lynched and burnt in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district in Bangladesh? He was beaten to death Saturday by a mob of Islamic fundamentalists in front of the garment factory, where he worked. His body was hung from a tree and set on fire, while some people raised slogans and captured the barbaric incident on a camera. After coming under scathing criticism, the police have arrested ten people in this connection. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has condemned the incident that stating that there is no space for such violence in Bangladesh.

Talking to 'The Daily Star,' Muhammad Samsuzzaman, Company Commander of Rapid Action Battalion, said that no evidence was found that could suggest Das wrote anything on Facebook that might have hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. He also said that local residents and colleagues of Das at the garment factory could not point to any such activity. He added, "Everyone is now saying that they did not personally hear him say anything of that sort. No one has been found who claims to have heard or seen anything themselves hurting religion."

If media reports are to be believed, rumours were spread that Das made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad and insulted Islam on a social media platform. This agitated the factory workers. Factory's floor in charge, Alamgir Hossain, told the 'Prothom Alo', "The labourers demanded that Das must be sacked. A mob had gathered outside the factory. To keep the situation under control, Das was relieved of his duties. We tried to save him, but the situation was volatile. The mob then beat him to death."

The officer of Bangladesh's counterterrorism force said that after a large crowd gathered outside the factory, Dipu was pushed outside. He was captured by the crowd, who beat him with sticks and locally-made weapons. After he died, his body was hung from a tree and set on fire.

According to the International Society of Human Rights, at least 220 individuals had been killed as victims of vigilante justice in 13 months of Muhammad Yunus-led dispensation. The crisis got compounded by staggering rates of official inaction and judicial impunity. According to data compiled by the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between August 2024 and September, 220 people were attacked and killed by mobs across Bangladesh. This underscores a dangerous normalization of vigilantism, particularly in the socio-political climate following the recent unrest. Is Bangladesh following the footsteps of Pakistan? According to the Human Rights Watch, at least 65 people have reportedly been killed in Pakistan over claims of blasphemy since 1990.