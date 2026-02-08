Black Sea vessel attack: 3 Indians among crew injured, receiving treatment in Romania

Three Indian nationals were injured after commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea. All three are receiving treatment in Romania.

Three Indian nationals were among the crew members of a commercial vessel that came under attack in the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to the Embassy of India in Romania. All three are receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital in Romania.

The vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, was attacked in the Black Sea, with preliminary information indicating that two foreign nationals were killed and several crew members were injured.

The Embassy of India in Romania said it was in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals. "We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members."

In a subsequent update, the embassy said Indian Ambassador Manoj Kumar met the three Indian nationals who are receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital in Romania. The Ambassador also spoke with the hospital's Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three Indians are in good health and receiving the necessary medical care. The Ambassador assured the injured Indian nationals of all possible assistance, the embassy said.

"All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members," the embassy added.