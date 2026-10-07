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Black Sea Ship Attacks: One of 7 Indians injured; MEA condemns strikes on commercial vessels

MEA condemned attacks on three commercial vessels in the Black Sea, including one carrying seven Indian crew members, with one injured. All 23 Indian crew aboard another vessel were rescued.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Black Sea Ship Attacks: One of 7 Indians injured; MEA condemns strikes on commercial vessels
Black Sea Ship Attacks: One of 7 Indians injured; MEA condemns strikes on commercial vessels
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday condemned the attacks on commercial vessels, Togo - flagged Alfa Watan, Palau - flagged Able, and Liberia - flagged Aframax Rio in the Black Sea. MEA reiterated the call for an immediate end to such attacks targeting commercial shipping, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure. 

According to the ministry, Seven Indians were among the 18 crew members aboard the vessel Able, with one injured. The crew was evacuated to Varna, Bulgaria, where the injured seafarer is receiving medical treatment. All 23 crew members aboard Aframax Rio, who are Indian nationals, have been rescued, while information on the crew of Alfa Watan is awaited. 

The ministry also thanked Bulgarian authorities for their valuable support. It also condemned the continued ttacks, stating, "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interest of peace and stability. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end."

What did the MEA spokesperson say

 Addressing a bi-weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined an alarming surge in maritime safety threats, detailing four separate incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region over 48 hours. Jaiswal reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said India remains in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv on Black Sea shipping safety, grain and energy exports and possible non-attack arrangements. 

The attacks are linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has increasingly affected commercial shipping in and around the Black Sea. Jaiswal reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said India remains in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv on Black Sea shipping safety, grain and energy exports and possible non-attack arrangements. India has also been offering diplomatic support for peace efforts, with Ukraine reviewing proposals from several countries, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Modi's efforts.

"On the issue, India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. We are aware of our position. Prime Minister on multiple occasions has expressed that the time has come for 'endless war to give way to an end to war'. In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides, that is Russia and Ukraine. This has been appreciated by both Russia and Ukraine," Jaiswal explained.

(With inputs from ANI)

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