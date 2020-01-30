Black or grey? This viral optical illusion will leave you scratching your head

An optical illusion shared by 'Good Morning Britain' show host Kate Garraway, have left netizens confused.

Optical Illusions and quizzes are always fun.

Do you remember 'The Dress' from 2016 that broke the internet? Or the woman's neck that divided Twitter in 2018? Well, an optical illusion debate is back but with a twist. This time it's about two blocks and their colour.

While one looks grey, the other one looks black in colour. Kate Garraway also shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "This caused a right stir in our house tonight...".

The image instantly went viral and left netizens baffled. The post has garnered more than 26,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

Few have gathered a few amazing reactions from Twitter, take a look...

Both blocks are grey in color, cover the middle line with your finger and see .... sorcery pic.twitter.com/lNucNpzf30 — Owen (@TheOwenMyers) January 26, 2020

Wow!!! Perception and color do seem magical!! — Carol Dallesandro, CoDo Artworks (@CoDoArtWorks) January 26, 2020

Tonality, without shaded highlight its very obvious, #DontTrustYourEyes — AVToiBhoy68 (@av_toi) January 27, 2020

Tried to get my 7 yr old with this and he called it correct first glance. I thought it was 2 different shades. Guess I'm just old with old eyes. — SOByepdatsme (@SOByepDatsme) January 26, 2020

— Michelle Williams | Trafficking Survivor (@MichelleWilli7) January 27, 2020

Did you get it right?