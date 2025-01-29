WORLD
Iraqi Midland Oil Company has announced that a massive reserve of crude oil (black gold) has been reportedly found in eastern Iraq’s Baghdad.
For a country embroiled in wars and territorial troubles, finding a great amount of natural reserve is great news anytime. Iraqi Midland Oil Company has announced that a massive reserve of crude oil (black gold) has been reportedly found in eastern Iraq’s Baghdad.
The discovery can be economically profitable as the new crude oil reserves are believed to produce two billion barrels of new oil to Iraq’s oil reserves.
The director general of the oil company, Mohammad Yasin Hassan announced that in the starting tests, this well is producing 5,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Additionally, he said that the precious black gold found beneath the earth is very crucial for the economy of the country. It is noteworthy that over 90 percent of Iraq’s income is derived from crude oil exports.
Iraq is nearing a deal with Halliburton to develop the Nahr Bin Omar oilfield, according to the head of Basra Oil Company, as reported by Reuters on January 16. In connection with this deal, director general of state-run BOC Bassem Abdul Karim said that Iraq‘s oil ministry and Halliburton are likely to sign an agreement of confidence in the next few days, post which the country will provide the US company with data regarding the Nahr Bin Omar field and its installations.
Halliburton will assist Iraq in boosting production at the Nahr Bin Omar field to 300,000 barrels per day, a significant increase from the current 50,000 barrels per day, according to Abdul Karim, though no timeline was disclosed.
“Halliburton will also help Iraq to produce 300 million cubic feet of gas from the field,” said Abul Karim.
This top actress was cheated, abandoned, forced into prostitution, died tragically at 34; her was body was...
'Shah Rukh Khan said khareed lu kya': Choreographer Ahmed Khan recalls what inspired superstar to buy Mannat, he was...
What is fueling Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune? AIIMS doctor reveals...
Vijay Deverakonda REACTS after Chris Martin says he is from Telangana during Coldplay concert: 'Someone needs to...'
DeepSeek's refusal to answer sensitive questions raises eyebrows, explains Pythagorean theorem but refuses to...
Common mistakes to avoid when choosing a freight forwarder
Zee Studios and Prerna Arora reunite for thrilling supernatural epic Jatadhara
Govinda's wife Sunita opens up on his link-up rumours, reveals she was troubled by them: 'Mujhe insecurity hai kahi...'
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Know 10 richest candidates
Parineeti Chopra praises Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing problem’ of overpriced food at airport ahead of Delhi Elections 2025
After Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack, Ibrahim Ali Khan to make Bollywood debut, will be seen in...
Has Cristiano Ronaldo secretly married Georgina Rodriguez? Ex-Real Madrid star sparks rumours after social media post
Kudumbasthan: Manikandan's film falls victim to piracy, leaks online
Neetu Kapoor once accidentally yelled at Raj Kapoor instead of drunk Rishi Kapoor: 'I called him up and...'
Meet man who bought 200 abandoned houses at 38, now earns THIS whopping amount in rent, he is from...
Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight: What is it and why Trump’s return raises fears of nuclear war, climate change?
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take BIG step against paps after attack, ask them to...
Maha Kumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG appeal after stampede, asks pilgrims to take dip in nearest ghat not try..
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's guitar solo on Iron Maiden's Wasted Years goes viral, netizens call 'Rockstar CM'
Shahid Kapoor reacts to comparison between Deva and Kabir Singh: 'It is an aggressive character but...'
Meet man who was considered Ambani, Adani of Mughal era, had once helped Aurangzeb, he was...
Kabir Khan’s holy dip at Maha Kumbh sparks debate on social media: 'It's Hindu...'
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG claim on AI as China's DeepSeek threatens US dominance: 'Use ChatGPT but...'
EC notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claims, seeks ‘proof’ by 8 pm today
Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over stampede situation, calls for...
Is ChatGPT era drawing to a close? Chinese AI startup DeepSeek takes throne on App Store
It Ends With Us: Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s legal matter heads to court, trial scheduled for March 2026
Amid dating rumours with Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli's comments on Suhana Khan's latest post go viral
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return home soon? Elon Musk gives BIG update, says Donald Trump asked SpaceX to...
Kareena Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor makes BIG statement about Saif Ali Khan's attack, calls it all 'very confusing'
China exits world's largest dam project worth Rs 692736 crore in THIS country
Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas cancel Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' ritual after stampede situation
Archana Puran Singh meets with accident, undergoes surgery, leaves son Aaryamann in tears
Paresh Rawal reacts to people calling films like Pathaan, Jawan 'ghatiya': 'Who are you to...'
Shahid Kapoor recalls being scared of Randeep Hooda at NSD: 'Main bahut darta tha usse'
People expect women to...': Sanya Malhotra talks about disparities between men, women in society
Meet IIT grad Anirudh Devgan who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, he earns over Rs 72 lakh per day, his lives in...
Meet controversial IAS officer, who had no field posting for 14 years, clashed with minister, chairman, she is...
Barack Obama vs Jennifer Aniston: Amid dating rumours, check their net worths
SHOCKING: Scientists unveil mysteries of hidden dark universe, 3D maps shed light on...
Black gold worth millions of dollars found in THIS country, not Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia
Gautam Adani gets CCI clearance, set to acquire Rs 5757 crore stake in...
BCCI takes big decision on Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket, Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match to be.....
Mauni Amavasya 2025 TODAY: Check time, rituals, significance and more
Mahakumbh 2025: Search for slippers in sea of footwear goes viral, user writes ‘chappal nahi mil rahi’
Shilpa Shinde slams Bigg Boss 18 makers after Karan Veer Mehra's victory: 'Khud hi winner decide karte hain'
DNA TV Show: What is US President Donald Trump's no income tax plan?
Rakhi Sawant to have her third wedding with THIS man in Pakistan with Islamic rituals: 'I was harassed in..'
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy’s fifer in vain as England beat India by 26 runs to keep series alive
'Love the blur': Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump faces backlash over 'photoshopped' official White House portrait
Abhishek Bachchan dances to Rajinikanth's Manasilaayo with school students in Coimbatore, video goes viral - Watch
Mukesh Ambani may join Donald Trump’s biggest dream project, plans to invest in...
'There're games where he won't....': Sitanshu Kotak backs Suryakumar Yadav despite poor show in England T20Is
This Indian businessman to open Dubai's most expensive school, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, its fee is Rs...
Virat Kohli arrives in Porsche, enjoys kadhi chawal with Delhi teammates on 1st day of practice at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Ultra Luxe housing takes a beating as Large Commercials take space at ISCON Ambli
Meet Nakul Jain, who has resigned as CEO of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's company, to pursue...
'He knows how to...': Mukesh Ambani praises PM Modi for being 'Hard as Diamond'
Data Privacy Innovation: Karthik Venkatesan's Universal Opt-out Implementation
No movies for children after 11 pm in theatres: HC orders THIS state to regulate entry
Meet IAS officer, who once failed prelims by 0.3 marks, later cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt, she is now...
This is the only Indian state which was never under British rule, has oldest Church in Asia, it is...
Kriti Sanon unites with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, film to release on...
SA20: Dinesh Karthik scripts history, surpasses former India and CSK skipper MS Dhoni to become...
This popular Punjabi song from Coke Studio Pakistan has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music
WATCH: Shahid Kapoor buys brand new luxury car worth Rs 37100000, it is India's first...
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah haven't apologised to her: 'We never...'
Jasprit Bumrah wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024
Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases prompt food safety warnings
Same quantity, different prices: Zepto price difference on Android, iPhone leaves netizens stunned
Volkai: India's Homegrown AI Revolutionizing Content Creation and Challenging Global Giants
Budget 2025: Top economist criticises India’s tax rates, says, 'We’re overtaxing people'
Ajay Devgn admits what went wrong with Singham Again: 'Aage dhyaan rakhenge ki...'
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Meet IIT graduate, who once worked at Tata company, became monk after...
Meet Liang Wenfeng, the man behind Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, rival of ChatGPT, Google Gemini
'Ensuring they weren't stripped...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer's intentions after Ranji loss
Shahid Kapoor reveals if his 'actors full of themselves' remark was a dig at Salman Khan: 'If I want to...'
Encore-Alcom sets up India’s largest aluminum doors plant
Saba Pataudi slams trolls questioning Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after stabbing attack: 'Educate yourselves'
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani flaunts Rs 30 crore diamond watch, know what makes it special
Bridging Science and Compassion: The inspiring journey of Abhishek Pandurang Benke
Revolutionizing Senior Care: Olive Elder Care Launches Premium Services in Mumbai
Budget 2025: Date, time, when and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech
Virat Kohli declines Delhi captaincy on Ranji Trophy return, wants THIS 25-year-old Lucknow Super Giants star to lead
'Its a myth that...': Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor claiming he has no PR?
PM Modi heaps praise on Coldplay India tour, urges state and private sector to focus on...
BIG blow to world's richest people, lose Rs 8.75 lakh crore due to...
AB de Villiers announces return to cricket 4 years after his last competitive game, all set to play for THIS team
'I look forward to...': Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar begins new journey
'This is so embarrassing': Netizens troll Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor as they dance to Loveyapa track in viral video
IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of achieving massive feat in 3rd T20I vs England, can break Haris Rauf's record
Rohit Sharma complains to BCCI about Sunil Gavaskar; blames his harsh criticism for failure in Australia
Laapataa Ladies shortlisted for Best Film at Japan Academy Film Prize 2024, to compete with...
Bank Holidays February 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE dates, check state-wise full list here
Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table economic survey after President's address on Jan 31
Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce relief for salaried class? Know here
Athiya Shetty's adorable baby bump in new pic with KL Rahul takes social media by storm
Madras High Court rejects Netflix India's plea to dismiss Dhanush's copyright claim against Nayanthara's documentary
Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked for allegedly harassing actress
'You cannot expect him to...': Sooraj Barjatya to reunite with Salman Khan, bring 'Prem' back but there's a twist