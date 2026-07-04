BLA says over 30 Pakistan Coast Guard personnel killed in suicide attack

The statement came after a suicide bomber reportedly rammed an explosive-laden truck into the Coast Guard camp at around 6:00 pm (local time), causing a huge blast.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar region. The separatist militant group reportedly said more than 30 Pakistani personnel were killed and dozens of others were injured in the attack. Reportedly, the deadly assault was carried out on Friday evening by the BLA's Majeed Brigade. The statement came after a suicide bomber reportedly rammed an explosive-laden truck into the Coast Guard camp at around 6:00 pm (local time), causing a huge blast.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said: "As a result of this powerful blast, the fortified colonial camp of the Coast Guards was completely turned into a heap of rubble." The media wing of the BLA has released a short video clip that purportedly shows the explosive-laden truck entering the camp compound moments before a catastrophic explosion.

The group further said the vehicle bombing was immediately followed by a coordinated ground assault executed by its tactical wing, called the Fateh Squad. "Immediately after the attack, our organisation's vanguard unit, the Fateh Squad, advanced rapidly and in an organised manner, launching an assault on the destroyed camp from all sides," the BLA statement said. "Given the critical condition of the injured and the personnel trapped under the rubble, a further increase in the enemy's casualties is highly likely," the BLA added.

The group also said it would release a comprehensive breakdown of the attack through its official channels. The outfit asserted that its armed campaign targeting Pakistani security forces would go on "with the same intensity" until its ultimate objective of the "complete independence of Balochistan" is achieved. The Pakistani military or government authorities have not issued an official statement on the attack so far.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).