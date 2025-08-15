Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'

79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral

50 years of Sholay: How Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's film gave birth to Bollywood's most timeless villain in Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh

Prithvi Shaw makes BIG move, set to play from THIS team after 8-month break, it's name is...

79th Independence Day- PM Modi vows to defend farmers, Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he meets Donald Trump?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs...

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeWorld

WORLD

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has rejected the United States' decision to classify its unit, the Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation, describing the move as "detached from ground realities" and "an implicit endorsement of the colonial narrative by an international power".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 01:16 PM IST

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'
File image credit: Reuters

TRENDING NOW

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has rejected the United States' decision to classify its unit, the Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation, describing the move as "detached from ground realities" and "an implicit endorsement of the colonial narrative by an international power," according to The Balochistan Post (TBP). In a statement on Friday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group was neither surprised nor pressured by the designation, asserting that the BLA is "a resistance force" operating solely against the military control of "the occupying state" and committed to "the liberation of its occupied motherland."

He claimed Pakistan forcibly occupied Balochistan in 1948 and said the BLA continues the resistance that began on that day. Describing the organisation as "the armed embodiment of Baloch national pride," he stressed that it does not seek "external validation or international certification." Jeeyand Baloch emphasised that the BLA follows "the rules of war" under international humanitarian law, specifically Article 3 common to the Geneva Conventions, and conducts its operations in "strict compliance" with these principles, which protect civilians and recognise the rights of combatants. He noted that similar non-state resistance movements worldwide had received acknowledgement under these legal frameworks.

According to him, all BLA attacks target the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, intelligence agencies, death squads, and allied armed groups in Balochistan. He denied accusations that the group targets civilians, calling such claims "state propaganda" echoed by Washington, and insisted that civilian harm is "not part of our manifesto." The group, he added, is not hostile toward the Pakistani people or any foreign nation but is solely fighting "the occupier" until the occupation ends. The statement dismissed the US designation as a reflection of "security, treaty, and geopolitical interests" rather than justice, arguing that such blacklists lack moral or legal legitimacy.

Jeeyand Baloch described the move as an attempt to "criminalise a seventy-five-year-old indigenous resistance" and reaffirmed that the struggle falls within the bounds of international humanitarian law. He said that if resistance against "oppression, genocide, and slavery" is justified elsewhere, "Balochistan is no exception." He further linked the US stance to the region's rich mineral resources, accusing Pakistan of offering these to foreign corporations and turning Balochistan into a "silent economic colony." According to him, when resistance threatens such projects, it is unsurprising that it is labelled unlawful at the global level.

The BLA urged the US and other world powers to recognise that "the Baloch nation and its revolutionary resistance" naturally align with states that value "justice, stability, and principled partnerships."Jeeyand Baloch concluded by pledging that the group would not abandon its "ideological, military, or revolutionary duties" and would resist any attempts, whether through propaganda, labels, or global decisions, to halt its struggle, vowing to continue until "Baloch national liberation and sovereignty" are achieved.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting...
'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin
"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH
THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro goes VIRAL
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not...
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE