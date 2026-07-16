BLA claims 48 attacks in 15 days across Balochistan, says 40+ Pakistani soldiers killed

BLA claimed 48 attacks across Balochistan from July 1-14, alleging 40+ Pakistani security personnel killed. Targets included military convoys, checkpoints, bridges, and highways in Mastung, Nushki, Kech, Khuzdar, Ziarat & others. BLA also lost 5 fighters. Group vowed to continue armed campaign again

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for carrying out 48 attacks across Balochistan over 15 days, alleging that more than 40 Pakistani security personnel were killed and several others injured in coordinated operations targeting military convoys, checkpoints, bridges and supply routes.

In statements issued by BLA's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group claimed its fighters conducted a series of armed assaults and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks between July 1 and July 14 in Mastung, Nushki, Kech, Surab, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Kharan and Kalat districts.

According to the BLA, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Dasht, Mastung, on July 1 after a military supply vehicle was targeted. The group also claimed attacks on cargo vehicles in Nushki and Panjgur as part of what it described as an economic blockade.

On July 3, the BLA alleged that IED attacks in Nushki and Mastung killed at least two security personnel and damaged military infrastructure, including a bridge. It further claimed to have established temporary roadblocks on highways in Harnai, Ziarat and Dalbandin, detained two individuals for questioning and destroyed multiple bridges and commercial vehicles.

The group also claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani security forces in Kech, Nushki and Khuzdar over the following days, including grenade attacks on military camps, assaults on patrols and the burning of a police station in Ahmed Wal after briefly taking control of the facility.

The BLA said some of the heaviest fighting occurred on July 7 in the Khalifat area near Harnai, where it alleged that several Pakistani soldiers were killed during clashes and a key bridge explosion on the Quetta-Karachi Highway on July 14. The group acknowledged that five of its own fighters were killed during operations, identifying them as Rahimullah alias Zafar, Khair Mohammad alias Hamal, Sangat Kaka alias Rasheed, Masood alias Sami and Shah Nazar alias Badal. The statement concluded by reiterating the BLA's commitment to continue its armed campaign against the Pakistani state.

(With ANI Inputs)