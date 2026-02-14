BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how

Results for the Bangladesh elections were declared on Friday (February 13), and Tarique Rahman-led BNP won the vote with a decisive margin. Rahman -- widely known as the "dark prince" -- is now set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

The BJP has won a seat in the Bangladesh elections, raising eyebrows across the border. But this BJP has nothing to do with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In fact, it stands for the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, and has secured one seat in the closely-watched 13th general election in Bangladesh. The party's Andaleeve Rahman Partho emerged victorious from the Bhola-1 constituency.

Results for the Bangladesh elections were declared on Friday (February 13), and Tarique Rahman-led BNP won the vote with a decisive margin. The Bangladesh Jatiya Party is an ally of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Its winning candidate, Andaleeve Partho, received 1,05,543 votes, defeating his nearest rival -- Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Nazrul Islam, who secured 75,337 votes.

Who is Andaleeve Partho?

Andaleeve Rahman Partho is a politician, educationist, and lawyer, who has previously served as a member of parliament from Bhola-1 constituency. He is also reportedly the principal of the British School of Law in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. His political career had begun in 2008 when he contested the ninth general election from the same constituency and defeated Awami League candidate Yusuf Hossain Humayun. Between 2009 and 2014, Partho served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Establishment, now called the Ministry of Public Administration. He is the son of former minister and MP Naziur Rahman and Sheikh Reba Rahman.

Bangladesh elections

A total of 50 political parties and more than 2,000 candidates had contested the highly-anticipated polls. The BNP had fielded the highest number of candidates at 291. Tarique Rahman -- widely known as the "dark prince" -- is now set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh. He had returned to his homeland just weeks ahead of the vote, after spending 17 years in exile in the UK.