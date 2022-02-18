Bizarre! Cabin as big as a medium-sized yacht gets stolen in Michigan

The Michigan police is now looking for an entire cabin that got vanished in the dark of the night. As per authorities, the 28ft by 12ft structure was pulled onto a trailer.

The size of the cabin is almost the size of a medium-sized yacht and yet the robbers managed to steal it. The cabin was lived in for many years before the owner shifted elsewhere. On his return, he was shocked to see that his tiny house had vanished just before Christmas.

In conversation with a US-based leading daily, investigating Trooper Matthew Scott said, “It’s kind of a weird situation. At this point, the cabin is not where it’s supposed to be. There are different motives, but that’s a detail we are trying to uncover”.

As per the police, the tiny house was a prefabricated brown cabin with a white door, white fence and orange roof. It was located at 571 County Road in the Cold Springs Township. It had gone missing between November 18 and December 16.

The police have a list of suspects and has predicted that two people were involved in the left. While further details of the incident can’t be unveiled at this stage of the investigation.

Based on data provided by authorities, house-stealing is one of the fastest-growing white-collar crimes. After this incident Mr Scott said, “You don’t see this happen too often anything is possible”.