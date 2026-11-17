The Congress has questioned the Centre's decision to invite Pakistan to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, citing Islamabad's alleged support for cross-border terrorism and its criticism of India over the Indus waters dispute.

The party questioned why Pakistan was being invited to an event in India despite its allegations of involvement in terrorism against the country. (ANI Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for inviting Pakistan to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.

The party questioned why Pakistan was being invited to an event in India despite its allegations of involvement in terrorism against the country. It said the same country that sent terrorists to kill Indians would now be welcomed and served biryani.

Pakistan has nominated its Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, to attend the forum. The event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Malik has been among Pakistan's vocal critics of India's position on the Indus waters dispute. In June, he threatened that Islamabad would “cut off those hands” that tried to control its waters.

Congress recalls Modi's Pakistan visit

In a post on X, the Congress referred to Malik's earlier threat and accused the BJP of repeatedly displaying its “love for Pakistan”.

The party also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan and alleged that “treason and betrayal run through the BJP-RSS's veins.”

Manish Tewari questions Pakistan's role on terrorism

Congress MP Manish Tewari said Pakistan's participation in the SCO was routine, but argued that India's main concern over cross-border terrorism remained unresolved.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari questioned what had changed since the Pahalgam terror attack and whether Pakistan had taken any action against terrorist groups operating from its territory.

He said there was no indication that Islamabad had acted against the infrastructure supporting terrorism.

Tewari added that India had repeatedly raised the issue at international forums and called on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism against the country.

Salman Khurshid says government's Pakistan policy is unclear

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid also questioned the government's approach towards Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The government's policy is never clear. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they intend to show, do or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position."

BJP's Dilip Ghosh says Pakistan must give up terrorism

BJP leader and Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh said Pakistan should work towards improving relations with India and stop supporting terrorism.

He warned that any attempt to confront India would have serious consequences for Pakistan.

"Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they pick fights, it will lead to their own destruction. They promoted terrorism, and today look at it – terrorists are entering police stations and killing the police and the army. There is no law and order, and people are fleeing the country," he said.

India hopes Pakistan will attend SCO forum

The Centre's invitation comes amid strained relations between India and Pakistan, with the Indus Waters Treaty remaining in abeyance.

Last week, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed hope that Pakistan would participate in the forum. He said Pakistan's civilisational and cultural evolution was "not different from us".Pakistan has accepted India's invitation and said the event would bring together representatives of SCO member states to discuss cultural understanding and engagement among civilisations.

Islamabad also said it remained committed to promoting dialogue and people-to-people contact among SCO countries on the basis of mutual respect. India had confirmed that invitations were sent to all 10 SCO member states, including Pakistan, for the November 20-22 event in New Delhi.

India has consistently raised concerns over cross-border terrorism at SCO meetings and called for a united approach against terrorism and its financing, without double standards.