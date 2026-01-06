Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?

Communal violence in Birgunj triggered curfew after a mosque was vandalised, following outrage over a TikTok video. With Nepal’s Muslim population rising to 5.08% (2021 census) and 80% concentrated in the Terai, experts examine unemployment, identity stress, and political disillusionment driving per

Are the Muslims, who constitute about 5.08% of the population, asserting themselves in Nepal? Has the reported growth in population and their concentration in the Terai region contributed to the assertion? Or are the young and unemployed Muslim youths so frustrated and disillusioned with the government that their suppressed anger bursts out with a slight provocation? The experts and sociologists may ponder these issues after the recent communal violence in Birgunj town of Dhanusha district.

Birgunj communal violence

The communal violence erupted and soon went out of control, forcing the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa to impose prohibitory orders on Monday. The protests and sporadic violence continued, prompting the authorities to impose curfew, which was later extended. The curfew was imposed in the key areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City, including Bus Park, Nagwa, Inarwa (East), Sirsia River (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South).

The problem began Sunday with two youths allegedly uploading a video on TikTok in Janakpur town of Dhanusha district. The locals claimed it hurt their religious sentiments. The people who allegedly uploaded the video were handed over to the police. However, the tension kept on escalating and the violence erupted. A mosque situated in the Kamala Nagar market in Ward 6 was vandalised, triggering protests and rallies. Hundreds of people came took to the streets, blocked roads, burned tyres, and raised slogans in Birgunj and surrounding areas.

Nepal's religious demography

The Muslims constitute the third biggest religious group in the Himalayan nation, with a population of 5.09%. According to the 2021 census, the majority of the population is Hindu (81.19%), followed by Buddhist (8.21%). However, their population has grown significantly. The Muslim population in Nepal has grown considerably in recent times. While it was about 4.4% in 2011, it rose to 5.08% by 2021. On the other hand, the Hindu and Buddhist populations have registered a marginal fall. Most Muslims in Nepal are Sunni, and about 80% of them live in the Terai region, bordering India.

The third-largest religious group in Nepal not only faces an identity crisis, but it also has limited access to education, employment, and development opportunities due to historical reasons. The studies carried out by the United Nations and other organisations have revealed that the Muslim community ranks low on many development indicators.

Muslim youth unemployment Nepal

Nepal was a Hindu nation during the days of the monarchy. The communist party, which came to power after overthrowing the monarchy and writing a new constitution, tried to address the issues of the Muslims. The Nepali constitution recognises Muslims as a marginalised group and provides reservations in civil services. However, as the country remains economically backward with burgeoning unemployment, the Muslims, like others, suffer. Analysts believe they are frustrated with the regime and disillusioned with the present system, which has shown them the rays of hope. This pent-up frustration breaks from time to time.