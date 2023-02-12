Bird Flu: Will largest avian influenza outbreak in recorded history turn out to be the next pandemic?

Representational image

In the midst of the largest bird flu outbreak in recorded history, health officials continue to worry about the disease's impact and whether it could spread to humans, USA Today reported. The report quoted Dr J Verma, director of Cornell University's Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response, as saying, "There is a lot of uncertainty about what is happening currently with bird flu and what could happen in the future "

“It seems like it spreads very easily among different bird species. You have so many different bird species that die off so rapidly from it." Dr J Verma said to USA Today.

Currently, the strains causing the outbreak are avian influenza A (H5N1)2.3.4.4b viruses.

The ongoing bird flu outbreaks serve as a reminder of the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases and to protect both animal and human health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they first emerged in 2020 and spread to Africa, Asia and Europe through migratory birds.

The US Department of Agriculture reported that H5N1 has been detected in skunks, foxes, raccoons, bears, mountain lions, dolphins and many others.

Reportedly, over 58 million chickens have been affected in 47 states. And, nearly 6,200 wild birds have been infected within a week.

In recent years, there have been outbreaks of bird flu in different parts of the world, causing concern among health authorities and the public. The World Health Organization (WHO) closely monitors outbreaks of bird flu and provides guidance on how to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the spread of the virus.

To prevent the spread of bird flu, it is important to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with infected birds or their droppings. If you experience symptoms of bird flu after handling birds or bird products, seek medical attention immediately.

It is important to remember that bird flu is not a pandemic, meaning it has not spread globally and is not affecting large numbers of avians in multiple countries. However, it is still a serious public health concern and should be taken seriously by those who work with birds or have contact with birds.