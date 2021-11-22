Billionaire sued for USD 800 million for keeping record of 5,000 women he had sex with

Long time Sequoia Capital partner and billionaire, Michael Goguen is being sued by four of his former employees who set up Goguen's Amyntor Group LLC, for $800 million for allegedly sleeping with and housing women and young teens in safe houses who he had slept with.

A civil complaint was filed against Goguen that suggests that he had maintained a document that enlisted all his sexual encounters with over 5000 women that took place in his luxury safe houses and in a local bar basement.

There are also allegations against Goguen for ordering his security chief to kill anyone who tries to talk about it.

This comes after a Goguen did a settlement of $40 million with a woman who claimed that he abused her sexually, physically, and emotionally.

The 57-year-old billionaire is married and has two children. He is accused of trying to tweak the local law enforcement in the town of Whitefish, Montana, owing to his illicit sexual activities.

As per a leading daily, the complaint is of 135 pages and seeks more than $800 million in damages.

Michael Goguen is the founder of security firm Amyntor Group LLC which started out his career after joining the venture investment firm Sequoia Capital in Menlo Park.

The billionaire has also been frequently named on the Forbes Midas List for his ability to find and fund winning technologies.